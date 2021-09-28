We are in prime tree-planting season, and even modest urban gardens will have room for a fresh tree. Some are brittle or weedy, and some get too big for their allotted space, so you have to be discerning. There’s always room somewhere for a redbud or a sweetbay magnolia or possibly a ginkgo. Look to the future and plant small trees, which will be better adapted to their new homes and soon outpace the unwieldy and root-butchered big, new tree.