One of the last places you might expect to talk to Alexa is the bathroom. And yet this most private of rooms is becoming smarter, with everything from voice-activated mirrors to aromatherapy shower heads. A popular toilet in Japan, the Toto Neorest, has a “heated seat, automated controls, bidet and memory sensors to provide a customized experience,” says Steve Kadlec, founder and principal of Kadlec Architecture and Design in Chicago.

Because smart tech in the bathroom can quickly get pricey — smart toilets run up to around $17,000 — Kadlec recommends keeping costs down elsewhere. Update the throne room by cleaning the tile and grout, replacing shower curtains with glass panels and finding a large-format porcelain or ceramic tile for big impact on the floor. Also consider installing affordable heated floor mats under the tiles, he says. Greg Coccaro, co-founder of the home-goods store Beam in Brooklyn, also recommends paint and artwork, specifically warm hues to bring out warm tones in the skin. Small, relatively inexpensive changes leave more in the budget for smart upgrades.