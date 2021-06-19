As with other dryers, heat-pump models have lint screens, which need to be cleaned after each load. Heat-pump models often have a pair of lint screens, one finer than the other, so there’s a bit of extra maintenance. And they have condenser coils, which need to be kept clean for efficient operation. Bosch’s WTW87NH1UC model has a self-cleaning condenser, but with most models, cleaning is a manual task that might need to be done weekly or once every few months, depending on how much laundry you do, said Germaine Bennerson, a sales consultant at M & M Appliance (202-882-7100; mandmappliance.com), which has showrooms in D.C. and Alexandria, Va. Vacuuming off the coils isn’t complicated, he said; there’s a hatch on the front that opens to give access.