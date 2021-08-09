Organize the space: The last place you leave and the first place you come home to — the entry or mudroom — gets hit the hardest during the school year. Assess where this zone is for you and clean it out. Make sure that everything has a place: backpacks, shoes, keys, coats. “Even just a shoe shelf and some hooks on the wall will ensure clutter is somewhat corralled,” says Bridget Stralko of Unclutter It, a Detroit-based organizing company. “It doesn’t have to be anything fancy, but everything that comes in should have a place to live while it’s there.” Take a minute to reset the space once a day.