Also be aware that unless you pay attention to details, you will have a floor that looks like a quick fix, not a quality job. The new layer will change the height of the floor. You will probably need to trim the bottom of the door, so it swings freely. Door trim and baseboards look odd unless the bottom edges overlay the flooring. If there’s one place in a house where people have time to stare at these details, it’s the bathroom. So even though it’s extra effort, you will probably want to cut a little off the bottom edge of the door trim and remove and reinstall the baseboards. If you have a built-in vanity, the higher flooring will cut down on the kick space unless you remove the cabinet, install the tile and reinstall the cabinet. You will definitely need to remove and reinstall the toilet or upgrade to a new one.