Q: I got new kitchen counters — granite with a leathered finish — about a year and 9 months ago. They have developed areas of discoloration, with several areas much lighter than the surrounding stone. I'm sure they need to be resealed, but I don't want to seal in this discoloring. I have called the company that provided the granite, but they don't have any advice to offer. I'm afraid of worsening the situation and would like to find a trustworthy expert who can come out to see this firsthand and offer solutions.

Vienna, Va.

A: There is no industry standard on what constitutes a “leather finish” on granite, according to Jeff Handley, member relations manager for the Natural Stone Institute (440-250-9222; naturalstoneinstitute.org), a trade association. “It absolutely depends on the fabrication shop as to what type of tooling they used.” Sometimes a leather finish has a texture midway between a polished surface and a honed finish, he said. But when a different shop does it, the leather finish might be rougher.

Either way, the big selling point of a leather finish is that it’s less likely to show fingerprints than a polished surface. That’s true. But, as you’ve discovered with your countertops, there is also a downside.

When granite — or other stones — are not polished, the surface always looks sort of gray, said Joseph Gargiulo, who heads Washington-area operations for Stuart Dean (800-322-3180; stuartdean.com), which does stone restoration work throughout the United States. “It’s like if you cut a diamond in half, it wouldn’t be shiny, it would be a gray color,” he said. “Same with granite. You don’t get the true color until you polish it. But with a leather finish, they don’t polish. So to get the color, they put on a color enhancer — a stain.”

Like other stains, color enhancer can wear off or be eaten away by various solvents. So though you can just wipe away fingerprints on a polished granite countertop, more maintenance is needed to keep a rougher surface looking good. “Leather is a cool finish,” Gargiulo said. “But it’s not really practical. . . . They achieve the color artificially.”

The Natural Stone Institute has a member directory on its website where you can search, by area, for stone restoration and maintenance professionals. But if you try to get someone to go to your house for a job like yours, you’ll find that many of these companies work only on commercial projects or large residential projects, such as apartment complexes. Stuart Dean makes house calls, but the minimum fee is $650, Gargiulo said. He recommended that you treat the countertop yourself.

Buy stone color enhancer, which is sold along with masonry supplies in home centers and building-materials dealers. (A 16-ounce jug of Miracle Sealants 511 Seal and Enhance is $29.97 at Home Depot.) Color enhancers are basically wetting agents that also seal. They aren’t tinted. Instead, they bring out the stone color in the same way that wetting a rock does, except that the darker, more vibrant color stays even after the stone dries.

Gargiulo said you should first wipe down the countertop with acetone or denatured alcohol to ensure the surface is very clean. These solvents are flammable, so extinguish flames first, protect your skin by wearing chemical-resistant gloves and provide plenty of ventilation. (Many color enhancers are solvent-based, so you’ll need good ventilation when applying that, too.)

After cleaning the countertop, apply the color enhancer to just the light areas, Gargiulo said, and then follow that with an application over the entire countertop. Check instructions on the product for how long you should wait between the coats. With 511 Seal and Enhance, Rustoleum, the manufacturer, says to wet the surface, wait three to five minutes, then wipe off the excess with a clean cloth. Wait one to three hours to apply a second coat.