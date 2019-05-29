

THE CHALLENGE

Adrienne Brusselars and Michael Rucki have a finished 8-by-17-foot sun porch on their Northwest Washington home that has become a graveyard for furniture and other items no longer being used. They’d like to take back the sunny space and use it as a place to relax and enjoy the breakfast bar that opens to the adjacent kitchen. They gravitate toward mid-century modern style.



THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Christie Leu revitalizes the space with mid-century modern art (not shown) and furnishings, and bright statement pieces that will complement the room’s ample natural light. She adds seating with a comfortable sectional and creates a separate area for dining or board games.



LEU'S SUGGESTIONS

Use dark paint on window casings to highlight an architectural element. Try Benjamin Moore’s Flint. A bold blue color on the door contrasts with the light walls. Use Azure Water from Benjamin Moore. Instead of a coffee table, use a pair of small ottomans that can also serve as additional seating when needed. Create a wallscape with a variety of indoor plants potted in artistic planters. Succulents and other low-maintenance plants will thrive in the bright space. A two-tone geometric rug adds texture and softness, and complements the modern artwork (not shown) without competing against it.White walls are a blank slate, giving the homeowner freedom to bring in bold colors with furniture and accessories to create a visually interesting space.



Leu, with Christie Leu Interiors (301-335-3379, christieleuinteriors.com), is based in Chevy Chase, Md.

SPLURGE OR SAVE

SPLURGE: Pascal dining chairs in jade green ($495 for two, gingkofurniture.com), left. SAVE: Geller dining chairs in teal ($109.99 each, target.com).

SPLURGE: Pastoral rattan pendant lamp ($643.39 for large, amazon.com), left. SAVE: White modern saucer design pendant ceiling light fixture ($59.99, walmart.com).

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Bradford reversible sectional in Dark Horseradish basket slub upholstery ($1,899, westelm.com); Labarbera 14-by-21-inch velvet round pouf ottoman in green ($108.59) and 16-by-13-inch velvet round pouf ottoman in cream ($79.39), both from wayfair.com; Prost small metal drink table ($159, crateandbarrel.

com); Lippa 36-inch round artificial marble dining table in rose white ($512.25, lexmod.com).

Accessories: Crewel colorblock splice pillow cover in golden yellow ($39), set of two 18-by-18-inch cotton canvas pillow covers in blue teal ($58), jute Ripple Circles 5-by-8-foot area rug ($249), build-your-own sculptural glass floor lamp in brushed brass with clear globe ($199) and ceramic wallscape planters in white ($19-$29 each), all from westelm.com; Mirage round planters in various sizes, white ($26.17-$62.99, walmart. com); Ravenea potted majesty palm ($14.99), fiddle-leaf fig ($19.99), assorted succulents ($3.99 each), Himalayamix assorted plants ($3.99 each), Cactaceae assorted plants ($4.99 each) and spineless yucca ($24.99), all from ikea.com; Bovina throw blanket in orange ($37.01, wayfair.com); “Shhh” Lichtenstein pop art retro canvas wall triptych ($168.99, amazon.com).

