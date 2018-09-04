

(The Washington Post)

Botanical design is a budding trend of 2018. According to Pinterest’s 2018 home-trends report, searches for botanical-inspired prints on the social network went up 114 percent, and interest in framed plant pictures went up by 396 percent. “Plant and nature lovers, like me, are always on the hunt to bring more of the outdoors in,” says Nubi Interiors founder Carmeon Hamilton, who also is a buyer and environmental designer for the furniture company Stash Home. “With actual plants, natural elements, like rattan, or energy-infusing colors, like emerald green, the botanical look is really easy to achieve.” And interest in the lush, leafy look doesn’t appear to be waning. “There’s no chance its popularity will fizzle any time soon,” Hamilton says. Here are Hamilton’s fresh and modern botanical-inspired picks.

SPLURGE: Velvet sofa in grass green and mahogany (article.com ), left. SAVE: Mistana Derry sofa in emerald (wayfair.com ).

SPLURGE:Headlands pendant lamp in natural (serenaandlily.com ), left. SAVE: Sinnerleg pendant lamp in bamboo (ikea.com ).

SPLURGE: Teakwood accent table (houzz.com ), left. SAVE: Threshold live edge accent table in brown (target.com ).



(Lulu and Georgia; H&M)

SPLURGE: 20-by-20-inch banana palm pillow (luluandgeorgia.com ), left. SAVE: Printed leaf cushion cover and 20-by-20-inch pillow insert (both from hm.com , hm.com ).



(Houzz; West Elm)

SPLURGE: Palecek small nova planter (houzz.com ), left. SAVE: Iris planter and medium chevron stand (westelm.com ).