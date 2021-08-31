When my friend told me that the butterflies in her garden were one of her great joys during the pandemic, I was a bit envious. She had a home with a yard, whereas I lived in an urban apartment with a small balcony. I didn’t think I had the space to create an enticing setting for butterflies. I’m also sorely lacking in gardening skills, which hampered my confidence. But when we moved across town to a home with a modest patch of earth, I made it a goal to grow plants that would attract butterflies and other beautiful creatures.