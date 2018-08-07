

The Washington Post

Every summer, people flock to their local sandy shores for a little R & R. But whether you live near a beach (or just dream about it) you can incorporate a classic coastal style at home. Marnie Oursler , host of the DIY Network show “Big Beach Builds,” specializes in renovating and modernizing beach homes. She is also the chief executive of Marnie Custom Homes, a home-building business based in Bethany Beach, Del. Bring the coast home with you with Oursler’s beach-inspired patio and porch picks.

“Outdoor lighting is key to relaxing beach evenings,” Oursler says. “Hanging lanterns, string lights or pendant lighting can truly transform an outdoor space.”

SPLURGE: Case indoor/outdoor pendant (potterybarn.com ). SAVE: Black one-light outdoor pendant with clear beveled glass lantern shade (build.com ).

“Rugs soften and anchor any room, especially a room outside. My favorite are striped rugs that are soft and washable, and are great for bare feet.”

SPLURGE: 8½-by-11-foot Rugby stripe indoor/outdoor rug in light blue (annieselke.com ). SAVE: 8-by-11-foot Santorini stripe outdoor rug in beige and blue (target.com ).



(Serena & Lily; Chloe and Olive)

“Pillows are not only comfortable but add necessary color. Choose pillows that have removable covers, so you can interchange them, and, more importantly, wash them.”

SPLURGE: 12-by-21-inch Perennials vintage stripe outdoor pillow cover (serenaandlily.com ). SAVE: 12-by-20-inch Ready Or Nautical outdoor pillow cover (chloeandolive.com ).



(Restoration Hardware; Home Depot)

“I love planters with a concrete finish. Add grasses for a natural and calming look.”

SPLURGE: 14½-by-33½-inch Salento tapered planter in gray (restorationhardware.com ). SAVE: 13-by-28-inch Contempo tall square cement PSW pot (homedepot.com ).



(Frontgate; West Elm)

“I love comfortable spaces and nothing beats a comfortable chair. The portside lounge chair comes in weathered wood for a charming feel with contemporary styling, perfect for updating any outdoor space.”

SPLURGE: St. Kitts lounge chair with stocked charcoal cushions (frontgate.com ). SAVE: Portside outdoor lounge chair in weathered gray (westelm.com).

“Fire tables are so much fun as the seasons change and we approach colder evenings. A propane fire pit is safe and easy to use.”

SPLURGE: Makena square fire table using propane (restorationhardware.com ). SAVE: Red Ember whitesands rectangle gas fire pit (hayneedle.com ).