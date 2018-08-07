Every summer, people flock to their local sandy shores for a little R & R. But whether you live near a beach (or just dream about it) you can incorporate a classic coastal style at home. Marnie Oursler , host of the DIY Network show “Big Beach Builds,” specializes in renovating and modernizing beach homes. She is also the chief executive of Marnie Custom Homes, a home-building business based in Bethany Beach, Del. Bring the coast home with you with Oursler’s beach-inspired patio and porch picks.
“Outdoor lighting is key to relaxing beach evenings,” Oursler says. “Hanging lanterns, string lights or pendant lighting can truly transform an outdoor space.”
SPLURGE: Case indoor/outdoor pendant (potterybarn.com ). SAVE: Black one-light outdoor pendant with clear beveled glass lantern shade (build.com ).
“Rugs soften and anchor any room, especially a room outside. My favorite are striped rugs that are soft and washable, and are great for bare feet.”
SPLURGE: 8½-by-11-foot Rugby stripe indoor/outdoor rug in light blue (annieselke.com ). SAVE: 8-by-11-foot Santorini stripe outdoor rug in beige and blue (target.com ).
“Pillows are not only comfortable but add necessary color. Choose pillows that have removable covers, so you can interchange them, and, more importantly, wash them.”
SPLURGE: 12-by-21-inch Perennials vintage stripe outdoor pillow cover (serenaandlily.com ). SAVE: 12-by-20-inch Ready Or Nautical outdoor pillow cover (chloeandolive.com ).
“I love planters with a concrete finish. Add grasses for a natural and calming look.”
SPLURGE: 14½-by-33½-inch Salento tapered planter in gray (restorationhardware.com ). SAVE: 13-by-28-inch Contempo tall square cement PSW pot (homedepot.com ).
“I love comfortable spaces and nothing beats a comfortable chair. The portside lounge chair comes in weathered wood for a charming feel with contemporary styling, perfect for updating any outdoor space.”
SPLURGE: St. Kitts lounge chair with stocked charcoal cushions (frontgate.com ). SAVE: Portside outdoor lounge chair in weathered gray (westelm.com).
“Fire tables are so much fun as the seasons change and we approach colder evenings. A propane fire pit is safe and easy to use.”
SPLURGE: Makena square fire table using propane (restorationhardware.com ). SAVE: Red Ember whitesands rectangle gas fire pit (hayneedle.com ).
