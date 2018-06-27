

(The Washington Post)

Sterile, blank white walls are the bane of many renters’ existence. You want to feel at home in your new home, but your options are limited when it comes to painting and papering. So we asked Washington designer Patrick J. Baglino Jr., who recently launched the design vertical POP Style, to come up with some easy household items that can help bring color, texture and visual interest to a neutral space without permanently changing it. Here are his top picks.

SPLURGE: Cirrus sofa in grass green (article.com ). SAVE: Ferrao Chesterfield sofa (allmodern.com).

SPLURGE: Hannah floral accent chair (roomstogo.com). SAVE: Harriett slipper chair (wayfair.com).

SPLURGE: Lalah decorative pillow by John Robshaw (bloomingdales.com). SAVE: Outdoor ikat border edge pillow (westelm.com ).

SPLURGE: Spectrum table lamp with double gourd ceramic and metal base in red (crateandbarrel.com) SAVE: Ribbon red double gourd table lamp with plain shade (lampsplus.com ).

SPLURGE: Elimina silk rug, 8 feet by 10 feet (anthropologie.com). SAVE: Flame rug, 8 feet by 10 feet (westelm.com).

SPLURGE: Badia-printed Edlyn cocktail ottoman (anthropologie.com). SAVE: Skyline furniture ottoman in Santa Maria Desert Flower (overstock.com).

SPLURGE: Big red watercolor flowers credenza (denydesigns.com). SAVE: Natalie Baca Hillside Credenza (overstock.com).