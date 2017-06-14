

(The Washington Post )

“Chinoiserie has stood the test of time” and “is as relevant now as it was in the 18th century,” says Daniela Shuffler, author of the design blog Aesthetic Oiseau.

The whimsical and often colorful style, defined by its Chinese-inspired motifs, can be applied to almost anything in the home, whether it’s hardware, accessories or furniture.

Although chinoiserie often appears in high-end design, the beauty of it is that it can be adopted at any price point, Shuffler says. You just have to know where to look.

Here are some of her favorite chinoiserie finds.

SPLURGE: Pagoda mirror in navy (wisteria.com), left. SAVE: Pinlo cobalt mirror (bellacor.com).

SPLURGE: Blue and white porcelain jar with lid (houzz.com), left. SAVE: Blue and white jar (target.com).

SPLURGE: Chiang Mai Dragon Aquamarine fabric (insidefabric.com), left. SAVE: Ming Dragon Aquatint fabric (fabric.com).



(The Well Appointed House; Ballard Designs )

SPLURGE:Jardin faux-bamboo lattice armchair in green (wellappointedhouse.com), left. SAVE: Macau arm chair in red (ballarddesigns.com).

SPLURGE:Emerald drum table (ethanallen.com), left. SAVE: Paradise Dragon jade green ceramic garden stool (overstock.com).