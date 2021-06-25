Polymer-modified patch materials tend to be quick-curing, which means you might have only 10 to 20 minutes of working time. So before you add water, make sure all the preparation is done. Use a stiff-bristle brush or wire brush to dislodge any loose particles, wash and rinse the concrete, and rig up a simple form to support the lower edge of the patch while you shape the sides. A board or piece of plywood clamped to the porch overhang would probably work fine. Spray the wood with cooking oil first to keep the patch material from clinging, and spread painter’s tape or plastic over the surrounding brick, so you don’t accidentally smear concrete mix where you don’t want it.