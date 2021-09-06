Plan to keep it clean. There’s no way around it: Portable humidifiers are a magnet for bacterial growth. Some models are easier to clean than others, and you may want to factor that into your buying decision. Always read the instructions, but expect to empty the tank daily, even if you only use it at night in your bedroom. A general rule of thumb is to clean your unit at least once a week or more. Good Housekeeping recommends using one to two cups of undiluted white vinegar and swishing it around in the tank before placing the tank back onto the base, so it drains into the reservoir. Leave the vinegar in for 15 to 20 minutes, then empty the tank and base, and use a toothbrush or cotton swab to remove mineral deposits. Wipe down the cap with a cloth, rinse everything thoroughly with water and let it air dry. For a deeper clean, follow the same steps, but instead of vinegar, use a solution of one teaspoon of bleach to one gallon of water. “Proper cleaning is a pain, but you must be willing to invest the time and effort,” Rothman says. “If you aren’t willing, then don’t use a portable humidifier.”