Evaluate your options. According to Rothman, when people at the Good Housekeeping Institute look at humidifiers, they ask several questions: Is it easy to set up, easy to fill and truly portable? Is it easy to clean and maintain? Are the controls intuitive? Is it noisy? And how long is its run time? “Not only is tank capacity important, but so is tank design. Larger openings are easier to fill,” she says. If you can shop in stores and touch the models, do so. See how big the unit is, how it operates and how you put water in. Look at the water tank, and imagine how heavy or unwieldy it may be when filled. Some humidifier tanks fill from the bottom, meaning you must flip them upside down to fill them, then flip them up to place them back on the reservoir.