Learn (some of) the lingo. You don’t need a chemistry degree to add a few key words to your green-cleaning dictionary. Some ingredients — lemon oil, vinegar, thymol — sound more like the makings of salad dressing with a few extras tossed in. But certain natural, biodegradable ingredients that won’t harm you or the planet can signal that a product is probably up for the task at hand. For instance, sodium bicarbonate is baking soda, which cuts through grease. Sodium percarbonate (usually referred to as “oxy” something) is a combination of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide that helps whiten and brighten. Hydrogen peroxide works as a disinfectant. Citric acid is a plant-based degreaser, stain remover and disinfectant. Do a bit of online research. What do acids (such as vinegar) do? What do bases (such as baking soda) do? What chemical reactions occur when you put them together or add a surfactant, such as C12-16 pareth or alkylbenzene sulfonate?