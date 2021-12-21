Because evergreens require an ample supply of water to survive, farmers go to great lengths to keep them hydrated, often through irrigation. But sometimes, even the most robust efforts can’t compete with the forces of nature. A devastating heat wave that hit the Pacific Northwest in June killed thousands of trees on farms in Oregon, which supplies more trees than any other state. Many older trees persevered, but seedlings couldn’t survive the scorching heat. Their little green needles turned brown, and the trees died. Annual wildfires in the West have also reduced the amount of land available to grow trees. These forces of climate change have reduced the number of trees available for sale and raised the cost for consumers.