“People have lost a lot of jobs, and price points are critical right now,” says Ritchie, whose firm, Zoltan Design Co., has offices in Atlanta, Los Angeles and Frederick. “I’m heavily into mid-century modern, and they have a great mid-century modern line that is reasonably priced.”

If money is tight but you’re still craving change after mostly being stuck at home for more than six months, Ritchie suggests swapping out pillows, throws, art, lighting or vases. If you want to shake things up but don’t have the funds for a remodel or a complete overhaul of a room’s furniture and accessories, start small: Swap out a chair or add a pouf.

“If people are looking for that change, you can do it on a budget,” says Ritchie, who adds that he keeps two sets of throw pillows around and swaps them out seasonally to keep his own home feeling fresh. “If you get sick of something, make a change. Don’t be afraid to switch it around.”

Here are Ritchie’s picks from West Elm (westelm.com).

The Mid-Century Show Wood High-Back leather chair ($1,149-$1,199) and its sibling, the Mid-Century Show Wood leather chair ($799-$999), both come in black or brown leather. The airy chairs have a smaller visual footprint than a heavier, solid upholstered piece, Ritchie says, making them perfect for smaller rooms where you want to minimize clutter.

Ritchie likes poufs, such as the Moroccan leather poufs ($300-$800), because of their versatility. They can be used as coffee or side tables (try a tray on top to add stability for drinks), or as an extra seat when guests are visiting, he says. The Moroccan poufs come in three sizes and various colors (color options vary by pouf size), and they’re made of goat skin leather.

A throw, such as the Pebble Texture throw ($60), can be tossed over a sofa or chair for a warm, casual look, Ritchie says. This 50-by-60-inch black-and-white throw is made of cotton.

Ritchie likes the Contemporary Textures set of throw pillow covers ($119), which combines bold colors and neutrals in three fabrics — jacquard velvet, crewel and hand-loomed silk — and takes the guesswork out of coordinating pillows.

A gallery wall can help establish the tone and palette for your room, Ritchie says. He likes the Metal Gallery Wall frames with standard mats ($40-$60), which come in brass, rose gold, polished nickel or black and can hold either 4-by-6-inch or 8-by-10-inch photos. There’s no right or wrong way to build a gallery wall, Ritchie says. Don’t be afraid to mix colors in the art or frame finishes to keep things interesting. He likes to tape off an area of the wall, then start in the center and work his way out.

The Asymmetry Ceramic table lamp ($129) has an unexpected shape that will bring interest to a tabletop, Ritchie says, along with warmth and color. The lamp is 10 inches wide by 17 inches tall. It comes in black or green with a natural linen shade, or white with a white shade.

Ritchie likes the Half-Dipped Stoneware vases ($17-$60) for bookcases, dining tables or consoles. They can be grouped as a sculptural element or used to hold greenery, he says.