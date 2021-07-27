When I first learned that millions of people use TikTok to watch others clean areas such as bathrooms and sock drawers, I was incredulous. What are they going to hook us on next, watching paint dry? I decided to do a cleaning-video deep dive to see why these snippets are so appealing. What I found was that the people making them are the real deal: They're professional cleaners and organizers who have tremendous on-the-job know-how and useful tips for saving time and money. And, I found, as with any makeover, that there's great satisfaction to be had by watching a sink go from slimy to spotless in seconds. With a newfound admiration for these squeaky-clean stars, I reached out to a few of them and asked them to share some of their best advice. Here's what they had to say: