Some clematis benefit from being planted deeper than when in the nursery container, but not all. If you’re not sure, keep it at the same level. What is important (and hard for the beginner to do) is to cut back the top growth to 12 inches or so at planting time, so the plant’s initial energy is put into the roots. Clematis like moisture but not wetness, which is why organically enriched soil is good. A light mulch will help keep roots cool, but don’t pile heavy mulches on the stems. Clematis also benefit from feeding, especially the new hybrids that have more flower power. “In general, rose or tomato feeds tend to be pretty good for clematis,” said Dan Long, owner of Brushwood Nursery, a clematis specialist in Athens, Ga. If it turns dry, give your clematis a good root-soaking weekly.