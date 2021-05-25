When the pandemic began, Christine Warnke already had a cloffice in the entry hall of her two-bedroom D.C. condo. Warnke, who works in global business development, had turned part of a closet for out-of-season clothes into a compact workspace using the Container Store’s Elfa desk and shelf system. “It was so great during covid, as I needed a designated space to clear my head,” Warnke says. Her small desk is big enough for her laptop, calendar and lamp, plus a vase of flowers. She swiped one of the fuchsia Trica dining chairs she had bought at Theodores to put by the desk, because it was the perfect scale for the space. Mirrored sliding doors from Home Depot add sparkle.