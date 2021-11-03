For design buffs, the reveal can be a thrill. Last year’s selections, chosen during a period of extraordinary political and social upheaval, were wide-ranging, unexpected and wrapped in all sorts of heady symbolism. Benjamin Moore chose a rich, nautical teal (“to reflect and reset,” the brand said) while Valspar featured a palette of warm, dusty neutrals inspired by the earth, mindfulness and meditation. Pantone, the leader in color trend forecasting, split the 2021 title between two contrasting colors — a bright, hopeful yellow and a safe, classic gray — to make a statement about togetherness. “A message of positivity supported by fortitude,” Leatrice Eiseman, head of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement. “This combination gives us resilience and hope.”