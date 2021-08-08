Plastic channels come in 10-foot lengths, but some stores only sell them in shorter pieces. If that’s what you find, be aware that you might need several coupling pieces, which will be quite visible. The result will probably look like a cheap DIY project rather than the more tailored finish you could get with a metal channel, which is readily available in longer lengths. Wiremold’s 500 Series metal raceway ($10.98 for a 10-foot section at Home Depot) in ivory has a slightly smaller capacity than the white 700 Series raceway ($11.98 for 10 feet). To attach the metal type to a wall, first screw on special brackets, then press the channel into those, which isn’t much more work. The overall project will probably cost less, but that may depend on how many corner pieces or other fittings you need. And you can also paint the metal type to match your decor, but the instructions say to use an oil-based finish. Sabrina Snyder, director of product marketing for Legrand, said oil paint will adhere best, but you could also use water-based paint.