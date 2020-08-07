Ashburn, Va.

A: Equipment like yours packages a gas heater and an electrical air conditioner in a single unit that has a condenser coil built in. Architects like specifying these units because they’re compact, saving indoor floor space, and because they don’t clutter up the exterior with outside units. Builders like them because there aren’t separate parts, so installation is an easy “plug and play,” as touted in a brochure from Magic-Pak, a brand of the Allied Air Enterprises subsidiary of Lennox, a major manufacturer of heating and air-conditioning equipment. And from a consumer perspective, these units eliminate the chore of keeping an outside unit clear of leaves and other debris.

That said, your unit should still get twice-a-year professional checkups, just as more traditional systems should, according to a representative in the technical services department of Allied Air Enterprises. Some condo associations provide this service, so check before you hire someone on your own.

These checkups are typically done in the spring and fall to make sure the system will operate correctly when you want to switch from heating to cooling or vice versa. The checkup involves more than just inspecting the filter and drain line, as you’re already doing — although the technician should also check these in case a customer isn’t as attentive as you are.

The biggest issue is with the heater. As with any system that burns fuel, the burners need to be cleaned periodically. The heat exchanger and the orifice, which controls the flow of gas, may also need cleaning. The refrigeration system is self-contained and closed, so it typically needs no maintenance other than cleaning the air filter and the condenser coil. Even though there’s no risk of leaves and other outdoor debris clogging the coil, it can still collect indoor dust, lint, pet hairs and other gunk.

The details of what needs to be done during the checkup visits are listed beginning on page 12 in the installation manual, which you can download from the Literature section of the Magic-Pak website, magic-pak.com. Knowing what should be done will help you make sure nothing is missed during the visit. If you’re handy and think you might be able to do it on your own, reading the instructions may give you a reality check. Is this really something you’re capable of doing? Would it void your warranty? Disconnecting the power before you start and cleaning the burners with a bottle brush both sound straightforward. The tricky steps are disconnecting the internal wiring, the igniter rod and the flame sensor so you can clean, and then getting all the screws and parts reinstalled in the positions they were in before you began. Plus, a pro might spot signs of trouble that you might overlook, such as corrosion caused by certain types of air pollution.

There is no way for an HVAC technician to check equipment without going into a home. If you skip one or even two checkups, your equipment will probably still work, but you would increase the risk of having the equipment suddenly stop working correctly. Payam Mansuri, owner of Ashburn HVAC Services (571-223-9989; ashburnhvac.services), said that in March and April, many customers held off on scheduling routine checkups because of pandemic concerns. “They said, ‘We don’t want people to come into our house. If we have a problem, we’ll call.’ ” But March and April have mild weather, Mansuri noted. With the hot summer weather, service calls have rebounded and are now back to about the normal level. “Now, they can’t ignore it,” he said. “They need us. They have elderly people at home, pets, kids.”

Like many heating and air-conditioning companies, Ashburn offers an annual service contract that covers the twice-a-year routine maintenance calls and provides a discount if you need an emergency visit. Ashburn charges $160 a year for this “preventive maintenance service,” which also includes a 15 percent discount on any additional service and waiver of the usual $90 minimum for a service call if the reason is loss of heat or cooling. The waiver doesn’t apply if the reason is less urgent, such as equipment noise.