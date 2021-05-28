As with several other kinds of stone fillers, including pure epoxies, epoxy-acrylics are two-part formulas: the basic product plus an activator. But unlike some products that are mixed in equal amounts, with epoxy-acrylics you need only a tiny bit of activator, no more than 3 percent. Mixing in the activator starts the clock ticking — after that, you have only a short window until the material starts to harden. The more product you mix at once, the more heat the chemical reaction gives off — and the more heat, the faster it hardens. So, especially if you are trying to reattach a broken-off chunk, the trick is to mix just enough adhesive to hold the two pieces together. If the squeeze-out when you press them together doesn’t completely fill the gap, no worries. You can mix more later to fill in any gaps.