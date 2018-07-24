by Megan McDonough



(The Washington Post)

Nursery design has come a long way from pastel pinks, blues and yellows. Now home designers are mixing in fresh, modern patterns and whimsical accents alongside their nursery’s safe, stylish and functional furniture.

Modern nurseries should be “simple, yet youthful, with a sense of play,” says Edyta Czajkowska, an interior designer and founder of the Chicago-based design firm Edyta & Co.

“As with all rooms, start the design by identifying your point of view. For nurseries, I prefer bright, clean walls as the base,” Czajkowska suggests. “Look to items like art, lighting and rugs to infuse color and personality. Furnishings should be clean and simple, offering the highest level of function, while tying the room’s design together.”

Here are Czajkowska’s top nursery picks.



(2Modern; Pottery Barn Kids)

SPLURGE: Nursery Works Vetro crib in clear (2modern.com ) . SAVE: Sloan acrylic convertible crib in simply white (potterybarnkids.com ).

SPLURGE: Monte Como glider and lumbar pillow, both in beach (2modern.com ). SAVE: Olive swivel glider and ottoman in cream (wayfair.com ).

SPLURGE: Clemente wall light in black and brass (circalighting.com ). SAVE: Aj wall sconce in black (houzz.com ).



(Guggenheim Store; Urban Outfitters)

SPLURGE: Feather mobile by Hotchkiss in copper (guggenheimstore.org ). SAVE: Moon phase mobile (urbanoutfitters.com ).



(Fawn Shoppe; Crate & Barrel)

SPLURGE:Lucky Boy Sunday Bunty doll (fawnshoppe.com ). SAVE: Knit Redhead toddler doll (crateandbarrel.com ).