THE CHALLENGE

Miriam Friedman installed new flooring in the 16-by-17-foot den of her Silver Spring home after a flood but hasn’t replaced the furniture she lost. She wants to furnish and decorate the room as a comfortable hangout and workspace for teens and adults. She prefers Scandinavian-style pieces and would like to include beanbag chairs. Her ideal space would have a calming, neutral feel with colorful accents.



THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Leslie Lofgren applied the clean lines and simple color palettes of Scandinavian design to the space. She kept the large pieces, such as the sofa and media unit, neutral and added color and pattern with the area rug, art and small accent pieces. She also chose furniture that contrasts with the flooring to allow the floor to stand out.



LOFGREN’S SUGGESTIONS

Paint the walls a soft neutral with blue undertones, such as Reflection by Sherwin-Williams, to highlight the wood floors. An area rug will help tie the lounging area together and define the space, making the room feel bigger. A slim, wall-mounted media unit creates storage without overwhelming the room. A long, low bookcase behind the sofa , used to display books and sculptural objects, provides a more interesting sight than the back of the sofa upon entering the room. Choose a colorful storage end table that doubles as a tray, perfect for movie nights with popcorn. Add a desk to give the teens a place to do homework.



Lofgren, with Zoltan Design Co. (240-815-5510, zoltandesignco.com), is based in Frederick, Md.

SPLURGE OR SAVE



SPLURGE: Ellis 56-inch desk in walnut ($1,399, roomandboard.com), left. SAVE: Small home office desk in rustic brown ($219.99, target.com).

SPLURGE: Lugano wall system with drawers and drop-down and flip-up doors ($5,869, boconcept.com), left. SAVE: Besta TV storage combination ($749, ikea.com).

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Nova sofa in Winter Gray ($1,199) and Lignum walnut shelving unit ($499), both from article.com; multicolor storage table ($69) and Feodor swivel chair in black ($139), both from ikea.com; Chevron 56-inch coffee table ($549, cb2.com); Newport loungers in aqua/ivory ($228 each, serenaandlily.com); Foshay console bookcase in natural steel ($599, roomandboard.com).

Accessories: Stockholm 2017 area rug in white and gray ($299) and Hektar floor lamp in dark gray ($54.99), both from ikea.com; solid coziest throw in mandarin ($39), “Mask III” and “Mask IV” prints with lacquered wood frames ($259 each) and “Through the Trees” print with black frame ($399), all from westelm.com; Euro metro dark brown six-light fixture ($199.99, lampsplus.com); “Gone Coastal” 40-by-54-inch print with matte brass frame ($650, minted.com); Flat Roman shades in grass-weave cafe (prices vary by size, theshadestore.com).

