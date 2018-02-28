THE CHALLENGE



Stacy Cloyd has decorated one side of the 20-by-13-foot second-floor living area of her 1960s townhouse in the District with a comfortable sectional, chair and ottoman and a television storage unit. She wants a complementary style for the other side, which will include storage for files, books and toys. (She and her wife don’t have kids but keep toys on hand for friends’ children.) They also need a small space where they can work with a laptop and are considering storage benches.



THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Laura Fox keeps some of Cloyd’s existing pieces, including the rocking chair, chest (not shown) and mobile, while adding lots of storage. She uses neutrals as a backdrop for bold accent colors to create a fun and visually interesting space that blends in with the other side of the room.



Fox’s SUGGESTIONS

Paint the walls a light greige to allow the accent colors to be the star of the space. Try Drift of Mist from Sherwin-Williams. Update the old rocking chair by painting it Gauntlet Gray by Sherwin-Williams. Improve the task lighting with sconces and a floor lamp. A modern table provides a place to work with a laptop and keeps with the mid-century era of the home. Create additional storage with stackable bins, floating shelves, file drawers and storage benches with attractive baskets. Bring in bright colors with accent pieces, such as pillows, sconces, art and dining chairs, that can be switched out easily as tastes evolve. A soft area rug in a neutral gray adds texture and helps define the space.



Fox, with Laura Fox Interior Design (laurafoxinterior design.com, 301-348-8835), is based in Kensington, Md.

SPLURGE or save

SPLURGE: Echo lateral file cabinets in white ($299.99 each, overstock.com). SAVE: Magdalena two-drawer lateral file cabinets in white ($168.99 each, wayfair.com).

SPLURGE: Bellatrix 6-by-9-foot area rug in gray ($757.16, amazon.com). SAVE: Boggios 5-by-7-foot area rug in gray ($119.99, target.com).

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: 17-inch Boyd modern ribbed plastic stool in white ($74.99), 18-by-18-by-16-inch Indian pouf in pink ($95.99), and stackable three-bin storage cubbies in white ($97.99 each) all from overstock.com; Ryland modular banquette storage benches ($399 each, potterybarn.com); set of two mid-century fabric dining chairs in muted orange with wood-finished legs ($114.99, houzz.com); Docksta table ($179, ikea.com).

Accessories: 24-inch floating shelves ($29.99 each, target.com); 48-by-34-inch corkboard with satin white frame ($195, corkboard.com ); modular banquette cushions in gray stripe ($139 each) and Savannah utility baskets in medium ($24.50 each), both from potterybarn.com; Fargo white ­

swing-arm 5-by-6.5-by-18-inch sconces with nickel socket in magenta with white-and-gold cloth cord ($290 each, lightingconnection.com); cotton velvet 18-inch square throw pillow cover in gray ($43, houzz.com); colored-leaf and “Imagine” decorative throw pillows ($32.99 each, throwpillowshome.com); Hambly 61-inch task floor lamp ($151.99, wayfair.com).

