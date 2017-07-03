

THE CHALLENGE

Jill and Jeff Martinez recently added a ­20-by-10-foot screened porch to their Silver Spring Tudor. They would like a dining area that can seat six (ideally with a wrought-iron table like the one Jill had when she was a child), as well as a place to relax. They need furniture that can stand up to the outdoors and want a traditional look that suits the style of the 84-year-old home. They prefer blues, greens and neutrals and are also looking for a color to repaint the siding.



THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Susan Jamieson uses a blend of materials and finishes to give the porch a vintage look that doesn’t seem overly decorated. The result is that pieces seem like they were collected over time. She adds sconces and outdoor lamps to provide light for reading and keeps the ceiling fan to allow for overhead lighting and air circulation on warm days.



JAMIESON’S SUGGESTIONS

Use a variety of seating options to maximize space. Brighten the space by painting the siding a pale neutral, such as Comfort Gray by Sherwin-Williams. Go lighter for the trim, with Big Chill from Sherwin-Williams. Add color with a bold blue door, such as Turkish Tile from Sherwin-Williams. For a more intimate feeling, use outdoor table lamps instead of overhead lighting. Bring the outdoors into the space with lots of plants. Whimsical bee-themed doormats (not shown) are a nod to the owner’s beehive.



Jamieson, with Bridget Beari Designs (804-321-4747, bridgetbeari designs.com), is based in Richmond.

SPLURGE OR SAVE

SPLURGE: Turquoise scroll patio chairs ($258 each, themine.com), left. SAVE: Del Rey stacking chairs in Dove Gray ($90 each, pier1.com).

SPLURGE: Palmetto all-weather wicker sofa in black with Sunbrella cushion cover in natural ($2,348, potterybarn.com), left. SAVE: Platinum outdoor wicker sofa with drainable cushions in scene ivory ($1,995, wicker paradise.com).

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Charleston 72-by-42-inch rectangular wrought-iron dining table ($370) and wooden backless garden bench in sky blue ($250), both from hayneedle.com; Park Meadows white stationary wicker lounge chair with midnight cushions ($219), Isabella lattice white metal outdoor bench ($199) and Statesville rectangle steel outdoor coffee table ($99), all from homedepot.com; Grandparents outdoor side table in sage ($190, themine.com); lattice circle large side table ($249, crateandbarrel.com).

Accessories: 16-inch ikat mandala geometric outdoor pillow in navy ($33), geometric wacky stripe 16-inch outdoor pillow in navy ($42) and geometric Lil’ Diamond Jill 16-inch outdoor pillow in soft green ($32), all from walmart.com; Santorini stripe 8-by-11-foot outdoor area rug in blue ($299) and Clare outdoor lamp in cobalt/white ($249 each), both from frontgate.com; large Roadside wall flower in silver ($40, target.com); potted moss ($13) and London blue hurricanes in small and large ($33-$47 each), all from crateandbarrel.com; Liam Collection one-light bronze outdoor wall sconce with frosted glass ($50, homedepot.com); bee welcome mats ($24 each, cloztohome.com); Mamba resin 18-by-17-inch square planter ($50, lowes.com); Giana indigo decorative bowl ($48, wayfair.com).

