THE SOLUTION
Designer Barbara Margolis suggests a trundle daybed covered with art deco and bohemian pillows under the window. That, combined with moving the treadmill to the other side of the room, creates the more welcoming look that Ecola desires when coming up the steps. The treadmill placement also allows the trundle to be pulled out when extra guest accommodations are needed.
MARGOLIS'S SUGGESTIONS
Keep the walls yellow, but go with a color that has a warmer base to enhance the tones of the exposed brick. Try Hubbard Squash from Sherwin-Williams. Use the existing trunk as an end table next to the daybed. Add wheels so it can be pushed to the side when the trundle is pulled out. A tall lamp on the low chest next to the bed provides light for reading. Change the 24-inch closet door (not shown) to a bifold door, requiring less space to open. Consider adding a custom storage system to the closet to maximize space. Cover the window with wood blinds appropriate for the period of the house, trimmed with tapes, in a light wood to match the floors. Add a tall open bookshelf next to the daybed to hold books, photos or other items. Large-format posters are a fun way to bring in color and the art deco style the homeowner loves.
SPLURGE OR SAVE
SPLURGE: Oxford pop-up platform sleeper daybed in Dawson Otter ($1,999, roomandboard.com), left. SAVE: Seraphine twin daybed with trundle in warm gray ($266.99, wayfair.com.)
SPLURGE: Abstract Lines 5-by-8-foot wool rug in Sorrell ($699, westelm.com), left. SAVE: Lewis 5-by-8-foot hand-hooked rug ($439.20, ballarddesigns.com).
SHOPPING GUIDE
Furniture: Mid-century 22-inch bookshelf in white ($599) and Lenox velvet dining chair in mineral gray ($259), both from westelm.com.
Accessories: Crescendo 18-by-12-inch wool felt pillow ($34.95, cb2.com); Floating Waves lumbar pillow cover ($46 with addition of down insert) and Crewel Color Study pillow cover in skylight blue ($57 with addition of down insert), both from westelm.com; Tola paisley pillow covers in various sizes ($39.50-$45.50 each) and down pillow inserts ($14-$29), both from potterybarn.com; “Daydream Reverie” art nouveau lady throw pillow ($36.20, zazzle.com); day/night three-quarters of an inch single-cell cellular shades in Winter with sheer top in Frost (from $350) and two-inch basic wood blinds with decorative tapes (from $250), both from theshadestore.com; “Clipper 314” 27-by-39.5-inch poster with black framed laminate ($127.99) and “Cafe Nitro” 26.5-by-40-inch poster with black frame ($181.99), both from allposters.com.
Materials: Primed white three-panel craftsman molded composite bifold doors with hardware (from $95.77 each, lowes.com).
