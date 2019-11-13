Designer Barbara Margolis suggests a trundle daybed covered with art deco and bohemian pillows under the window. That, combined with moving the treadmill to the other side of the room, creates the more welcoming look that Ecola desires when coming up the steps. The treadmill placement also allows the trundle to be pulled out when extra guest accommodations are needed.

Keep the walls yellow, but go with a color that has a warmer base to enhance the tones of the exposed brick. Try Hubbard Squash from Sherwin-Williams. Use the existing trunk as an end table next to the daybed. Add wheels so it can be pushed to the side when the trundle is pulled out. A tall lamp on the low chest next to the bed provides light for reading. Change the 24-inch closet door (not shown) to a bifold door, requiring less space to open. Consider adding a custom storage system to the closet to maximize space. Cover the window with wood blinds appropriate for the period of the house, trimmed with tapes, in a light wood to match the floors. Add a tall open bookshelf next to the daybed to hold books, photos or other items. Large-format posters are a fun way to bring in color and the art deco style the homeowner loves.