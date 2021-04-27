Plant it, and they will come. This applies not only to the plant selection but also to a planting strategy that provides nectar and pollen during months when blooms are more scarce. That extends, surprisingly, to woody plants, such as the shrubby black willow (Salix nigra), whose blossoms appear in late winter to provide sustenance to a host of native bees emerging early. Another gap can be plugged in late summer with the planting of the helianthus species — the hardy, perennial cousins of the giant sunflower and the wood aster. This flowering might be followed by generous plantings of asters and goldenrods, which bloom until frost and beyond.