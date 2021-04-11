“During the pandemic people became more in tune to design by binge-watching HGTV and other networks. They want to make the space they live in beautiful, comfortable and personalized to reflect their style, even if they rent instead of own,” says Annie Elliott, an interior designer in D.C.

Businesses have taken notice, evidenced by an uptick in trendy renter/rental-friendly products, says Melanie Berliet, general manager of the Spruce, a home and lifestyle website. “It’s been a few years coming, but with people home all the time they tire of decor or notice areas that need an upgrade. The obstacle is a landlord who may, or may not, let you make changes.”

Kelli Lamb, editorial director of interior design publication Rue Magazine, knows the challenges firsthand. For the past five years, she and her husband have rented a home in Los Angeles and must live with the rules established by their landlord. That hasn’t kept her from having a space that she loves, though. “The homeware market continues to innovate and rental-friendly decor is here to stay,” Lamb says. “Consumers need to seek out what they love and figure out how to bring it into a space.”

Before shelling out money for changes, review your lease. Talk to your landlord. Show them pictures of what you plan. They may like it, says Lamb. And if it raises the value of the property, they may even be willing to chip in. But there are also plenty of temporary solutions for renters (and even commitment-phobic homeowners) that can add personality without being permanent. Here are some options.

Removable wallpaper

Peel-and-stick wallpaper is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to change smooth, flat surfaces. “I love the idea of peel-and-stick for accent walls,” says Elliott, who suggests you test a small piece in a hidden spot to ensure no residue remains after removal. Look for paper with a high plastic content, so any underlying texture on the walls doesn’t show through.

Lamb used peel-and-stick paper in a spare room. “I chose a bold, green leaf pattern and it looked as if a professional had installed it. Four months later, I realized it was a bit too wild for me and removed it with no issues,” she says. Among the more popular brands: Chasing Paper, Tempaper, NuWallpaper, RoomMates, Kathy Kuo and Rifle Paper Co. A company called Wallsauce makes peel-and-stick wallpaper murals in thousands of patterns, including tropical rainforests, city skylines, a Monet watercolor or a star-studded galaxy, if that’s more your style. And if you’re hesitant to go big, ease into it by adding small geometric-shaped wall decals, which are easy to apply and remove.

Peel-and-stick tiles and flooring

Thicker vinyl-sheet products you can trim to fit are popular for creating faux-tile kitchen and bath backsplashes and floors, Berliet says. Not only have the aesthetics improved to the point that the tiles and grout look like the real deal, but the laminated coating makes it water-resistant and durable. As with adhesive wallpaper, stick-on tiles work best over a flat surface so the adhesive can touch every spot. And new technology makes it simple to remove. Use water or a hair dryer to get rid of excess residue.

Floating floor

For temporary flooring, Elliott suggests interlocking cork squares over wood. By fitting the squares tightly from wall to wall, the floor should stay in place without the use of adhesive. Another temporary option to cover any smooth surface is carpet tiles. Elliott uses Flor tiles in her home office. The large carpet squares stick to one another and not the floor itself. The effect is wall-to-wall and it stays put, she says.

Adhesive strips and hooks

No longer relegated to college dorms, the 3M Command Hook has become a go-to product for those who need hangers that can be repositioned or removed without leaving holes or sticky residue on walls, doors or cabinets. Some new versions will hold up to eight pounds. Both Elliott and Lamb suggest heavy-duty Command hooks and a dowel or curtain rod to hang lightweight curtains or fabric panels over less-than-attractive windows or unsightly blinds.

Stick-on paper

The 21st-century version of contact paper is so realistic it can be used to mask damaged or outdated cabinets and appliances. Try a wood-finish look on cabinets, or one that mimics stainless steel on the front of a dishwasher or refrigerator.

Adhesive shelving

Other than a carpenter’s level, no tools are required to install peel-and-stick acrylic shelves, which can be affixed to any smooth wall with adhesive strips. “Just be sure the shelf is level before you peel off the backing and adhere to the wall,” says Berliet. This a great option for adding open shelving to hold lighter items (typically five pounds or less) such as mementos and pictures.

Gallery walls

Don’t limit yourself to framed pictures. You can hang an arrangement of hats, clocks, mirrors or cherished mementos. The beauty of a gallery wall is you don’t need to measure or be super precise in your placement, but can arrange objects to please your aesthetic, says Berliet. Use masking tape, Command hooks or tiny nails (if allowed) to hang your items.

Closet kits

Customizable closet systems such as the Everyday System from California Closets are a DIYer’s dream. These free-standing, modular components are easy to assemble, adjustable and can be reconfigured to move from room to room or home to home.

Furniture rental