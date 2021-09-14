If you can exclude deer, though, it is astonishing to discover how the landscape can heal itself. This applies not only to the garden but also to natural areas that are degraded by deer browsing. Both environments are celebrated at Woodend Sanctuary, the 40-acre former private estate and longtime home to the Audubon Naturalist Society in Chevy Chase, Md. And both are slowly recovering, four years after the completion of an approximately mile-long perimeter fence and entrance cattle grates around 33 of the acres, built at a cost of $200,000 to exclude a resident herd of more than 30 bucks, does and fawns.