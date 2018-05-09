

THE CHALLENGE

Terri and Dave Van Asdlen are wondering how they can make subtle changes to the 12-by-12-foot dining room in their Hollywood, Md., home so that it’s more versatile. They want to keep the paint color and the light fixture and continue to use the room as a dining space, but they also would like to be able to entertain, have cocktails, play games and lounge there. The homeowners are looking for a vintage/farmhouse feel from the design.



THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

To create a space that works for both dining and lounging, designer Helaine Witzal suggests casual multipurpose furniture, including upholstered armchairs and an adjustable table that can be used as a coffee or dining table.



WITZAL'S SUGGESTIONS

Lumbar pillows in a bold print add color and pattern, while also providing back support. A bar cart can be rolled around as needed when entertaining. Use the top shelf as a bar and the lower shelves for storing games and puzzles. The room is being cut apart by too many competing lines. Remove the chair rail (or paint it the same color as the walls). Keep the shades to control light, but soften the space by replacing the valances with full-length drapery panels in a subtle pattern. A square area rug adds texture and color and defines the seating area. Open up the small room by replacing the large china cabinet with a buffet and a decorative mirror. Stack or store items that aren’t used regularly. Install recessed lighting to brighten the space. A dimmer switch will allow you to adjust the light and change the mood.



SPLURGE OR SAVE

SPLURGE: Joselin chair in Danish linen with natural upholstery and a walnut finish ($999, ballarddesigns.com), left. SAVE: Rotterdam armchair in natural ($276.99, wayfair.com).



SPLURGE: Bastille sideboard ($1,799, hayneedle.com), left. SAVE: Pranzo II Bruno sideboard ($1,199, crateandbarrel.com).

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Cranfill round cocktail table ( $596.99, amazon.com); Trenton bar cart in Espresso ($199.98, hayneedle.com).

Accessories: Wellington handmade 8-by-8-foot red-and-gray area rug ($1,129.99) and glacier glass centerpiece decorative bowl ($112), both from wayfair.com; Madrid 18½ -by-11½ -inch throw pillows ($47.99 each, target.com); Kenzie painted herringbone 84-inch panels in rust ($129 each) and French return drapery hardware (from $45), both from ballarddesigns.com; Nora pieced antiqued mirror ($349, potterybarn.com); “Squeeze” 24-by-24-inch art print with white frame and standard borders, and Jorey Hurley’s “Wild Pea,” “Wild Radish” and “Lupine” art prints with classic black frames and standard borders ($232 each), all from minted.com; speckled glass jug vase ($48) and narrow-neck vase ($28) in green, and weathered trophy vases ($38-$128), all from shopterrain.com.

