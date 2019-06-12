

THE CHALLENGE

Elena Gerasimov is interested in updating her tween son’s 12-by-14-foot bedroom in their Northwest Washington home. He wants to upgrade to a full-size bed, but she is unsure how to configure the small space to accommodate a larger bed while keeping the room as a “lab” where he can work on science projects and build rockets. She would prefer warm colors.



THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Lena Kroupnik adds a full bed in the corner of the room and suggests using a large countertop over filing cabinets to create a functional workspace for projects and homework. She chooses pieces that suit the minimalist/mid-century modern aesthetic the homeowners love.



KROUPNIK'S SUGGESTIONS

A warm gold invigorates the north-facing space. Try Nugget by Sherwin-Williams. Paint the ceiling a pale blue, such as Sherwin-Williams’s Sky High, to mimic the sky. Use two headboards (a king and a twin) to form a daybed with a full-size mattress and a bed frame that includes extra storage. A bean-bag chair (not shown) and a mid-century modern armchair add seating for visiting friends. Stylish, functional bookshelves, in the form of wall shelves and a large bookcase (not shown) are a place to store project materials as well as books. A desk lamp and wall sconces provide task lighting. Update the room by replacing the dated ceiling fan with a sleek, modern unit.Bold colors and patterns give the room a fun, youthful vibe that can stand up to wear and tear from active boys.



Kroupnik, with Lena Kroupnik Interiors (240-505-6783, lenakroupnikinteriors.com), is based in Bethesda, Md.

SPLURGE OR SAVE

SPLURGE: Justice wall unit in walnut ($1,099, joybird.com), left. SAVE: Varga geometric bookcase in walnut ($569.99, wayfair.com).

SPLURGE: 36-inch Minka Aire slant LED ceiling fan in brushed steel ($309.95, lampsplus.com), left. SAVE: 36-inch Casa Vieja outlook LED ceiling fan in brushed nickel ($149.99, lampsplus.com).

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Mantua cherry-finished wood low-profile full bed base ($92.99, hayneedle.com); Tularosa navy upholstered headboards in twin and king sizes ($82.49 and $161.99) and chevron classic bean-bag chair in navy ($118.84 for small), all from overstock.com; Premo three-drawer mobile pedestal file cabinets in blue ($179.99 each, wayfair.com); mid-century show wood chair in Cayenne heathered weave with pecan legs ($699, westelm.com); Jive ribbed midback executive office chair in terra-cotta vinyl ($206.75, lexmod.com); Lorell chateau eight-foot rectangular conference tabletop in walnut laminate ($389, officesupplyhut.com).

Accessories: King brass shelves ($99 each) and Rigo shelf ($299), both from joybird.com; 10-by-12-foot outdoor Baja area rug ($195.19, homedepot.com); Katy multistriped quilted valance ($29.49, overstock.com); North Brookfield three-piece stonewashed reversible queen quilt in navy and white ($111.36) and 18-by-24-inch mineral cotton lumbar pillow in rust/orange and tan ($59.99 each), both from wayfair.com; swing-arm LED bedside reading wall lamp in satin nickel finish ($57.80, amazon.com); Sanela cushion covers in golden brown and light blue (starting at $9.99 each), Majalisa cushion covers ($5.99 each), and Daggruta cushion covers ($5.99 each), all from ikea.com; linear metal LED charging table lamp ($149, westelm.com).

See past room makeovers at washingtonpost.com/housecalls. Tell us about your design challenge. Send photos, room dimensions and contact information to makeover@washpost.com.

