THE CHALLENGE

Kathy and Ron Jaffe have a large, bright family room in their Silver Spring, Md., home that they use for relaxing and watching television, but they are having trouble arranging furniture around all the windows and doors in the 20-by-15-foot space. They want comfortable seating and to keep the television, but they are looking for a way to make the TV less of a focal point. They plan to do hardwood floors at some point, but for now would like to dress up the wall-to-wall carpet, get new furniture and update the fireplace.



THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Laura Fox suggests new furniture, which will create multiple areas for relaxing and conversation. Smaller chairs that can be moved around easily will give the Jaffes a more versatile space. The Jaffes are considering mounting the TV over the fireplace, and Fox suggests sliding barn doors to add an architectural element and conceal it when it’s not being used.



FOX'S SUGGESTIONS

Paint the walls a pale neutral color, such as Passive from Sherwin-Williams, to update the space. Paint the molding and doors a bold slate blue, such as Serious Gray from Sherwin-Williams. A bold area rug placed over the wall-to-wall carpet gives the room a beautiful, layered look. A fun light fixture adds a playful vibe and, because it hangs lower than the existing fan, creates a cozier atmosphere in a space with high ceilings. The light ivory fabric on the sofa will go with any color the family chooses for accessories. Choose upholstery in a durable performance fabric that will resist stains and hold up over time. A round cocktail table makes it easy to access all the seats on the sofa, and the dark finish is a nice contrast with the light sofa fabric. Update the fireplace by adding a new surround, painted Serious Gray to match the molding, and paint the bricks Pure White by Sherwin-Williams for a more modern look. A cozy seating area behind the sectional creates a welcoming vignette near the entrance to the room.



Fox, with Laura Fox Interior Design LLC (laurafoxinterior

design.com,

301-348-8835), is based in Silver Spring, Md.

SPLURGE OR SAVE

SPLURGE: Pearce roll arm left three-piece bumper sectional in ivory Performance Everydaylinen ($4,375, potterybarn.com), left. SAVE: Coffee sectional in Conversation Ivory ($1,282.50, wayfair.com).

SPLURGE: Evalyn armless love seat in Oasis ($779.99, wayfair.com), left. SAVE: Dejon floral fabric love seat ($254.49, overstock.com).

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Frostwood accent chair in seafoam ($319.99, furniture.com ); Rogness rustic brown round cocktail table ($446.99) and Sweed Valley natural pouf ($201.99), both from goedekers.com ; Sadie round adjustable accent table ($189.99 , hayneedle.com ); Jamie accent table ($99) and Plymouth accent chair ($249), both from potterybarn.com ; Avignon burntwood round end table in weathered gray ($179.99, target.com ).

Accessories: Alfresco 9-by-13-foot area rug in charcoal ($752.40, macys.com ); Cottage prefinished TV interior barn door ($619.99 , wayfair.com) ; Nassa basket pendant light ($299, cb2.com ); Vincent ceramic table lamp ($169.90, hayneedle.com ); faux telescope marble floor lamp in oil-rubbed bronze ($158.99, houzz.com ); honeycomb lumbar pillow cover in flagstone ($39.50, potterybarn.com ); feather-filled banded button 20-by-20-inch pillows in gray ($24.99 for two, walmart.com ); Sunbrella canvas 20-inch pillow in spa ($45.95, crateandbarrel.com ) .

Materials: Clifford 56-by-42-inch fireplace mantel ($569.99, mantelsdirect.com).

