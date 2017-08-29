

(The Washington Post)

THE CHALLENGE

Susan Noble had to rebuild the 30-by-12-foot screened porch on her Arnold home after a tree crushed it two years ago. She bought some furniture but lost her motivation as the weather turned colder, and she never finished decorating. She wants a teen- and dog-friendly space with room for outdoor meals and hanging out and needs to work around the three sets of sliding glass doors that lead into the home. She wants to incorporate the dining table and the large swivel chair into the new design.



(Leah L. Jones/For The Washington Post)

THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Mark Borys creates separate but cohesive areas for outdoor dining and lounging. He chooses finishes and colors for the lounging area that are kid- and pet-friendly but that complement the clean design and warm tones of the dining table. He mixes colors and textures and uses pieces of various sizes to create an inviting and visually interesting space.



(Interior rendering by Rodney Co//3D Storm Studio/For The Washington Post)

BORYS’S SUGGESTIONS

Designate areas for the dog with a special bed and feeding station to make it feel comfortable and included in the family’s activities. An area rug anchors the seating area and helps define the separate zones of the space. Layer the space with soil-repellent textiles, such as polypropylene and Sunbrella, to withstand the elements and the wear and tear from pets and teens. Inject color and pattern with blue-and-white accent pillows. Consider purchasing at least a 12-inch down rod for the new ceiling fan to circulate air and keep the porch cool on hot days. Plants can be used as tall design accents to balance the scale of the room. Opt for evergreens that can tolerate fluctuating temperatures. Choose furniture that is appropriately sized and streamlined to allow for comfortable movement throughout the space.



(Courtesy of Mark Borys)

Borys, with Perceptions Interiors (202-330-5619, perceptions interiors.com), is based in the District.

SPLURGE OR SAVE

SPLURGE: Woven Malawi accent chair ($399, cb2.com), left. SAVE: Mastholmen outdoor armchair ($100, ikea.com).



(Pottery barn; Room and Board)

SPLURGE: Chatham stacking dining armchair in dark honey ($312 each, potterybarn.com), left. SAVE: Rio chair in silver ($99 each, roomandboard.com).

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Dune sofa with Sunbrella cushions in taupe ($1,399) and lattice diamond small side table ($229), both from crateandbarrel.com.

Accessories: 52-inch Minka Aire roto flat white ceiling fan with 12-inch fan pole ($197.94, lampsplus.com); Ombre sketch

8-by-11-foot outdoor area rug in blue ($299) and medallion stripe blue outdoor pillows ($69.50 each), both from frontgate.com; radius planter in gray ($199 for large, westelm.com); 30-by-40-inch outdoor pet bed in blue ($59.99, petco.com); faux fur sheepskin 2-by-3-foot throw/rug in off-white ($24.99, bedbathandbeyond.com); Madison pet bowl and stand in large ($99, potterybarn.com); 12½ -foot 10-light white clear plastic LED globe string lights ($24.98, lowes.com).

More from House Calls:

Follow us on Pinterest.

See answers to frequently asked questions about House Calls here

Tell us about your own design challenge here

See past room makeovers by local designers here