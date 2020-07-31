Woodridge, Va.

A: Judging from the pictures you sent, your doors might just need repainting, not replacing.

Representatives of two companies in the business of repairing and installing garage doors both offered that advice. Debbie Hopkins, office manager at C&D Doors in Gordonsville (540-832-3564; cddoorsgordonsville.com), said the company recently went to a home where the bottom rail of a 16-foot-wide garage door was completely rotted out. That did need to be replaced. But in your case, she said, “I don’t see any rotting.”

Justin White, vice president of Overhead Door Company of Washington D.C., which is based in Beltsville (301-937-1800; overheaddoors.com/about/washington-dc), offered a similar assessment. “From what I can see, the paint is just coming off,” he said.

Of course, it’s impossible to accurately diagnose the condition of a garage door simply by looking at pictures, but if the wood is solid, you might just need to wash the surface, scrape and lightly sand where the paint is peeling, and then prime and paint. Because your house was built around 1995, there’s little risk of lead paint, which the federal government banned for consumer uses in 1978.

To test whether the wood has rotted, try poking it with the tip of a screwdriver or an awl. If it goes in only an eighth of an inch or so, the wood is probably still sound. If you can poke in deeper, though, you definitely need to at least replace the bottom panel. “It’s dangerous,” White said. Overhead doors have a cable and an extension spring to help lift and lower the door. “All the tension is on the bottom panel,” White said, so if the wood there disintegrates, the door can suddenly give way and seriously hurt anyone nearby. White said his company would never assess safety just from pictures. The company would arrange a visit to your home, where someone could inspect the door and, if necessary, measure for a replacement panel or a whole new door. There is no charge for this.

It is possible to replace just one section of a roll-up door, but the challenge with older doors is finding a matching panel. A handful of calls to garage door companies near you turned up just warnings that wooden doors sold today tend to have raised panels, not the recessed type you have. Plus, people warned that you would need an exact size match. To function correctly, the replacement needs to be the same not only in width and height, but also in thickness. And for visual appeal, the stiles and rails (the vertical and horizontal framing around the panels) need to match what you have now. Matching the species of wood or type of manufactured wood product isn’t an issue, though, because your doors are painted.

But Chris Hopkins at C&D Doors followed up by saying he thinks your door was made by Wayne Dalton, and that led to a phone call with Chris Clark, a sales representative at Davenport & Valley Insulation in Waynesboro (540-941-7670; valleyinsulationinc.com). He said that, based on the pictures you sent, he thinks your door is a Wayne Dalton Model 110, which is still made today. The company would make a free visit to your home to measure, or you could do it yourself.

For warranty reasons, Wayne Dalton requires its installers to make sure wood panels are painted front and back and on all edges before they are installed, so the company could deliver the panels to your house for painting and then make another trip to install them. But, especially if you would hire someone to do the painting, you might save by paying Davenport & Valley Insulation to paint them in-house, because that would eliminate the cost of making an extra trip to your home. The company uses Sherwin-Williams paints, so you could pick out the color you want at a paint store near you and buy matching paint for the upper sections if you want to recoat those on your own.

Including painting, delivery and installation, Hopkins said a rough estimate would be $600 per door, but the actual price might turn out to be less, especially if you replace panels on both doors at the same time.

If you opt to replace the doors, the least-expensive option is a non-insulated steel door. C&D charges about $900 per door, including installation. The Washington dealership of Overhead Door estimated $1,400 to $1,800 for a pair of these doors. A pair of insulated steel doors, the most popular option, might cost $1,800 to $2,000 including installation, he said.