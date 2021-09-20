Speaking at an event in West Texas recently, Rushing recommended that people put one sprinkler in the middle of their yard. Then, wherever the water hits, “that’s all the lawn you need,” he said. “You can have a lot of beauty in a lawn that’s not much bigger than a carport if it’s surrounded by whatever naturally covers the ground in the countryside, which could be gravel or sand, native plants. Limit the size of the lawn, and make it where it’s a shining gem, and then accessorize it with plants that do well in that area.”