Reusable is best: Say goodbye to single-use plastic. Your Earth-friendliest choices for serving food and drinks are reusable ones you buy or acquire. For a homey look, Isom Johnson advises seeking out vintage plates, cups and display items, such as cake stands, in various colors and materials; reusable melamine plates are popular on Etsy, she says. Remember that you don’t have to spend a lot of (or any) money. Borrow from friends, Yoon says, and don’t be afraid to ask guests to bring their own festive plate or cup. You can also post requests on neighborhood groups and forums. For buying, Yoon likes eBay, Mercari and OfferUp. Natasha Thom, owner and lead planner of Vancouver-based Clearwater Events & Weddings, suggests looking to Ruckify, a website that facilitates local rentals. A word of caution: Pay attention to the wear and tear of plastics, and avoid heating them, says Monica Garg Singhal, owner of EcoPartyTime, an online party supply store.