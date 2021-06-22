Have you ever tried to use, say, a space heater and hair dryer at the same time, only to have the breaker pop and shut everything down? This means your appliances are sharing a circuit, a common situation in older homes. If this happens with some frequency, it should be addressed, because it’s a safety hazard and an annoyance. This is not a DIY project; a licensed electrician needs to do a diagnosis, Khiel says. “They will make a recommendation on how to correct the problem. If it requires separating a circuit and having to run a new wire, the question is: What will they need to cut through, and how much patching and painting will it require?” Sometimes, if a panel has extra spots, additional circuits can be added; otherwise, a subpanel could be installed. Or, the situation could require a “heavy-up” — a costly project (about $3,000 to $4,000, he says) that increases the amperage going into the house.