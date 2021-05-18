Your unwanted laptop, smartphone or monitor may be perfect for someone who doesn’t want — or can’t afford — to buy a new one. If a device is still in working condition, you can give it to a friend or family member, or donate it to a school, Goodwill or another charitable organization. You can also try to sell that old tech yourself on eBay, Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Gazelle and similar websites. Finding a new home for your old technology is your most environmentally friendly option.