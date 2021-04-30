A: Thermofoil, also known as RTF for “rigid thermofoil,” is a thin layer of vinyl that’s often bonded with heat and pressure to cabinet components made of MDF, or medium-density fiberboard, a type of particleboard. The heat softens the plastic layer when it’s being applied, and vacuum-pressing helps it conform to shapes. This allows manufacturers to computer-control a router to cut MDF, so it looks like a frame-and-panel door with a shaped center panel — even one with the vertical grooves that give doors like yours their beadboard look. Topped by the vinyl layer, the MDF is protected from moisture, which would make it swell and distort. The surface is seamless and easy to wipe clean. And, probably the top reason thermofoil doors are so popular: The doors are much less expensive than the ones made of solid wood, and they don’t have to be flat slabs, as they would if they were particleboard topped with standard laminate.