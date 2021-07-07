One way to keep tabletops uncluttered is to add vertical shelves for knickknacks, photos and more. “Sometimes it helps to get those things off of your surfaces and put them up on the wall,” Hill-Mattauszek says. She recommends installing two or more of these Burrow Index wall shelves ($325 each, westelm.com). Available in a white, walnut or oak finish, the units can be grouped horizontally or vertically to create as much storage as needed.