Credentials matter. Just as a physician has to pass exams to practice medicine, so does a tree doctor. An arborist specializes in both tree health and care. You may pay a bit more for a specialist, but it’s worth it. Certified arborists must have a minimum of three years of experience in the field and/or a degree in a related field before applying for the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) Certified Arborist exam, and they must recertify every three years. Testing covers soil management, tree biology, pruning, diagnosis and treatment of disease, safe work practices and more. An ISA Board Certified Master Arborist has an even higher level of knowledge. Arborists also stay current with local and neighborhood rules and regulations. Tree care companies may also be accredited through the Tree Care Industry Association (TCIA). The bottom line: A tree care company should have an arborist on staff. “If you find an accredited tree care company with a certified arborist, you have a home run,” Chisholm says.