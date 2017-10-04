

(The Washington Post)

THE CHALLENGE

Amanda Letnes isn’t sure how to arrange furniture around the fireplace, radiator and multiple entries in the

19-by-13-foot living room of her 1934 Tudor-style home in Silver Spring. The current furnishings are mostly hand-me-downs from relatives, and she would prefer a more modern style with clean lines. She likes neutral colors with colorful accents and craves a comfortable place where she can entertain and enjoy the fireplace (not shown).



(Leah L. Jones/For The Washington Post)

THE PROPOSED SOLUTION

Designer Victor Sanz suggests painting the wood paneling and trim to de-emphasize it and give the space a brighter, more modern look. He uses furniture to separate the entry from the seating area and embraces the industrial look of the old iron radiator by choosing pieces with a similar style.



(Interior rendering by Rodney Co/3D Storm Studio /For The Washington Post)

SANZ’S SUGGESTIONS

Downplay the wood by bleaching it to leave the pores open, then painting it the same color as the walls so the grain shows through. Try Sherwin-Williams’s Extra White in a matte finish. A large sisal area rug provides texture and unifies the space. Add a smaller, colorful rug on top to define the seating area. Position some elements at an angle to counter the rectangular shape of the room. Turning the smaller area rug softens the space and adds a whimsical touch. Use low dividers, such as this 36-inch storage unit, to create separate areas for traffic flow and conversation without weighing the room down with partitions or large furniture. Use matching picture frames to display family photos in a cohesive way and personalize the space. Position a sofa, bench and comfortable chair around the fireplace (not shown) to create a cozy conversation area. Textured Roman shades in a neutral color soften the room and diffuse the light while still allowing a view to the outdoors.



(Courtesy of Victor Sanz)

Sanz, with Josh Hildreth Interiors (703-966-8200, joshhildrethinteriors. com), is based in Reston.

SPLURGE OR SAVE

SPLURGE: Jax leather-and-wire chair ($579, urbanoutfitters.com), left. SAVE: Radviken armchair ($179, ikea.com).



(Circa Lighting, All Modern)

SPLURGE: Sommerard large triple-arm chandelier in hand-rubbed antique brass and black ($1,680, circalighting.com), left. SAVE: Troy five-light sputnik chandelier ($332.99 , allmodern.com).

SHOPPING GUIDE

Furniture: Club sofa in felt-gray Taylor fabric ($1,299, cb2.com); Knox media console ($1,199) and Knox low storage bookcases ($899 each), both from crateandbarrel.com; Lars mid-century storage coffee table ($699, westelm.com).

Accessories: Jumbo water hyacinth basket with handle ($117.99, birchlane.com); Dexter arc floor lamp with gray shade ($299) and Autry table lamp ($249), both from crateandbarrel.com; Ribba 19¾ -by-19¾ -inch frames in black ($14.99 each, ikea.com); Grady 6-by-9-foot area rug ($399, roomandboard.com); 11-by-21-inch Maharam pillows in wool striae, in torch and saffron ($175 each, dwr.com); 18-by-12-inch Cosmo pillows with feather-down insert ($39.95 each, cb2.com); Southold hand-woven 10-by-14-foot area rug in brown ($759.99, wayfair.com); natural woven flat-fold custom shades in Xian/ivory (prices vary by size, smithandnoble.com).

More from House Calls:

Follow us on Pinterest.

See answers to frequently asked questions about House Calls here

Tell us about your own design challenge here

See past room makeovers by local designers here