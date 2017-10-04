Amanda Letnes isn’t sure how to arrange furniture around the fireplace, radiator and multiple entries in the
19-by-13-foot living room of her 1934 Tudor-style home in Silver Spring. The current furnishings are mostly hand-me-downs from relatives, and she would prefer a more modern style with clean lines. She likes neutral colors with colorful accents and craves a comfortable place where she can entertain and enjoy the fireplace (not shown).
Designer Victor Sanz suggests painting the wood paneling and trim to de-emphasize it and give the space a brighter, more modern look. He uses furniture to separate the entry from the seating area and embraces the industrial look of the old iron radiator by choosing pieces with a similar style.
Downplay the wood by bleaching it to leave the pores open, then painting it the same color as the walls so the grain shows through. Try Sherwin-Williams’s Extra White in a matte finish. A large sisal area rug provides texture and unifies the space. Add a smaller, colorful rug on top to define the seating area. Position some elements at an angle to counter the rectangular shape of the room. Turning the smaller area rug softens the space and adds a whimsical touch. Use low dividers, such as this 36-inch storage unit, to create separate areas for traffic flow and conversation without weighing the room down with partitions or large furniture. Use matching picture frames to display family photos in a cohesive way and personalize the space. Position a sofa, bench and comfortable chair around the fireplace (not shown) to create a cozy conversation area. Textured Roman shades in a neutral color soften the room and diffuse the light while still allowing a view to the outdoors.
Sanz, with Josh Hildreth Interiors (703-966-8200, joshhildrethinteriors. com), is based in Reston.
SPLURGE: Jax leather-and-wire chair ($579, urbanoutfitters.com), left. SAVE: Radviken armchair ($179, ikea.com).
SPLURGE: Sommerard large triple-arm chandelier in hand-rubbed antique brass and black ($1,680, circalighting.com), left. SAVE: Troy five-light sputnik chandelier ($332.99 , allmodern.com).
Furniture: Club sofa in felt-gray Taylor fabric ($1,299, cb2.com); Knox media console ($1,199) and Knox low storage bookcases ($899 each), both from crateandbarrel.com; Lars mid-century storage coffee table ($699, westelm.com).
Accessories: Jumbo water hyacinth basket with handle ($117.99, birchlane.com); Dexter arc floor lamp with gray shade ($299) and Autry table lamp ($249), both from crateandbarrel.com; Ribba 19¾ -by-19¾ -inch frames in black ($14.99 each, ikea.com); Grady 6-by-9-foot area rug ($399, roomandboard.com); 11-by-21-inch Maharam pillows in wool striae, in torch and saffron ($175 each, dwr.com); 18-by-12-inch Cosmo pillows with feather-down insert ($39.95 each, cb2.com); Southold hand-woven 10-by-14-foot area rug in brown ($759.99, wayfair.com); natural woven flat-fold custom shades in Xian/ivory (prices vary by size, smithandnoble.com).
More from House Calls:
See answers to frequently asked questions about House Calls here
Tell us about your own design challenge here
SuperFan Badge
SuperFan badge holders consistently post smart, timely comments about Washington area sports and teams.
More about badges | Request a badge
Culture Connoisseur Badge
Culture Connoisseurs consistently offer thought-provoking, timely comments on the arts, lifestyle and entertainment.
More about badges | Request a badge
Fact Checker Badge
Fact Checkers contribute questions, information and facts to The Fact Checker.
More about badges | Request a badge
Washingtologist Badge
Washingtologists consistently post thought-provoking, timely comments on events, communities, and trends in the Washington area.
More about badges | Request a badge
Post Writer Badge
This commenter is a Washington Post editor, reporter or producer.
Post Forum Badge
Post Forum members consistently offer thought-provoking, timely comments on politics, national and international affairs.
More about badges | Request a badge
Weather Watcher Badge
Weather Watchers consistently offer thought-provoking, timely comments on climates and forecasts.
More about badges | Request a badge
World Watcher Badge
World Watchers consistently offer thought-provoking, timely comments on international affairs.
More about badges | Request a badge
Post Contributor Badge
This commenter is a Washington Post contributor. Post contributors aren’t staff, but may write articles or columns. In some cases, contributors are sources or experts quoted in a story.
More about badges | Request a badge
Post Recommended
Washington Post reporters or editors recommend this comment or reader post.
You must be logged in to report a comment.
You must be logged in to recommend a comment.
Comments our editors find particularly useful or relevant are displayed in Top Comments, as are comments by users with these badges: . Replies to those posts appear here, as well as posts by staff writers.
All comments are posted in the All Comments tab.
To pause and restart automatic updates, click "Live" or "Paused". If paused, you'll be notified of the number of additional comments that have come in.
Comments our editors find particularly useful or relevant are displayed in Top Comments, as are comments by users with these badges: . Replies to those posts appear here, as well as posts by staff writers.