Double exterior doors that swing in are notoriously difficult to weather-seal, because wind and rain push against the doors in the same direction as they are made to open. If you see water seeping in at the bottom of the doors, check whether it is coming in below the threshold. That could mean sealant wasn’t applied properly when the threshold was installed. To fix that, you’ll need to cut the threshold in the middle, so you can pull it out, sideways, in two sections. Then replace the threshold. The type that has metal on the outside but a wood insert on the interior and a wood top piece, which it seems as if you have, is better than an all-metal threshold, which gets so cold that condensation — and eventually mold — will probably form on the interior surface during winter.