Seasoned gardeners, in particular, are well aware that conditions have significantly changed in Washington since the 1970s, when deep freezes wiped out such things as camellias and southern magnolias. Now we grow banana trees and pomegranates.
This shift is observed not only by gardeners resting on a spade, but also by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which, once a decade, updates its “climate normals” across the United States based on temperature and precipitation averages over the preceding 30 years.
To summarize its latest figures, released last month, parts of the Dakotas and Montana are cooler, but the rest of the country is warmer, and a lot of it is wetter. The arid southwest is even drier.
As a gardener in a fixed location, I am parochially drawn to the data in Washington, specifically at Reagan National Airport in Northern Virginia. The numbers support what we already know. The winters are shorter and less extreme, and the summers, always long and at times miserably hot, have become more so.
The data shows that the average daily maximum temperature has reached 89 degrees or just over every day between July 2 and Aug. 4. In the previous 30-year period, not one had reached 89 degrees. These are averages; the actual day-to-day weather is more volatile. Last July, for example, we endured a record 28 90-degree days.
What stresses temperate plants in our summers is not only the heat of the day, but also the heat of the night. For plants seeking relief, there is no respite. Between 1981 and 2010, the normal minimum temperature in July was 71.1 degrees. The norm now (between 1991-2020) is 72.4 degrees. This may seem like a small increase, but it represents a significant shift and, moreover, a clear climatic trajectory.
And also for the first time, we have monthly rainfall averages of more than four inches (in June and July).
If summers have become predictably hotter, winters have become milder, but unpredictably so. In the old norms, freezing nights began Dec. 17 and lasted until Feb. 21. Now, they begin Dec. 30 and last until Feb. 16. Subzero temperatures, which were fairly common a century ago, are a thing of the past. The last one was in 1994. We may not miss those deep freezes, but we do miss the relative steadfastness of the cold.
In theory, the warmer, shorter winter opens up new possibilities for the garden, allowing landscapes to become alive with such things as the misnamed autumn-flowering cherry tree, witch hazels, camellias, Japanese flowering apricot and snowdrops. Balmy days followed by freezes, however, make this a risky game.
And there is another issue. Trees and shrubs, while dormant in winter, need to accumulate a certain number of chilling hours below 45 degrees in advance of spring to flower, fruit and generally flourish. The totals differ by species and variety, but it’s plausible that many fruit trees at home in Washington may now be moving into the margins of their comfort zone.
I was thinking of this the other day, when I came across a serviceberry used as a street tree and loaded with delicious fruit. It is a hybrid named Autumn Brilliance, and after sampling a few berries and returning home, I started to thumb through my reference books. This led me to the Agriculture Department’s Plant Hardiness Zone Map, which tracks the average extreme low winter temperatures across the country, thus giving you a good sense of whether a given plant will survive where you live.
When you buy a plant, you get a range showing the coldest zone where it will grow, but also the warmest. Autumn Brilliance is happy from Zone 4 to Zone 8 — say, central Maine to eastern North Carolina.
Washington is in the colder half of Zone 7 — or it was. The zone map was last published in 2012 using data collected between 1976 and 2005. According to the map, Washington sees average extreme lows between 0 and 5 degrees. But these figures are obviously outdated.
I read that our lowest average temperature now sits at 14 degrees, which would place us in the colder half of Zone 8, roughly where the map puts Virginia Beach. The map clearly needs an update, something its creator, the Agricultural Research Service, is said to be considering.
If we are in Zone 8, the serviceberry is now at the edge of where it wants to grow, and hundreds of other plants routinely planted in Washington may need to be reconsidered. I think it’s time to retire the French lilac, for example.
There is at least one silver lining here. September and October have become warmer, giving us the opportunity to fully exploit what I consider the sweetest time of the garden year, the period when the full, mellow season’s growth of perennials and grasses combines with leaf colorations, seed-head ornament and low but limpid light to produce extraordinary moments of serenity and beauty.
Maybe we should stop thinking about the spring garden and start planting mostly for fall effect. Meanwhile, summer is soon upon us. Gird your loins.
Tip of the Week
Zinnia seeds can be directly sown into sunny garden beds for a floral display from July to September. Seeds must have good soil contact and be watered frequently until germination. Careful spacing when sowing will reduce the need to thin crowded seedlings.
— Adrian Higgins
