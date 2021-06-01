If summers have become predictably hotter, winters have become milder, but unpredictably so. In the old norms, freezing nights began Dec. 17 and lasted until Feb. 21. Now, they begin Dec. 30 and last until Feb. 16. Subzero temperatures, which were fairly common a century ago, are a thing of the past. The last one was in 1994. We may not miss those deep freezes, but we do miss the relative steadfastness of the cold.