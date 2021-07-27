Here’s a morsel of newly acquired wisdom: The more puzzle pieces you find, the easier the puzzle becomes. It is more likely that you will find the piece you need among the 400 scattered upon your table than among 800. There are not only fewer pieces as you progress, but also fewer pieces that look the same. This phenomenon has a cascading effect; by the time you have just a couple hundred pieces left, you are almost home. The dread of never finding the right piece is replaced by the doom of completing the puzzle. Yes, it’s more about the process than the result, which is also the essential truth of why we garden.