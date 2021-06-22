The spring now ended was not my finest. In October, a long-awaited order of tulip bulbs arrived: 250 bulbs of three varieties of parrot tulips. These are the big, flamboyant tulips of late April. I do a tulip bash like this every year, typically in a color combo that takes my fancy. By picking like tulips — all single lates, lily-flowered or, in this case, parrots — I figured I could count on them flowering together. I picked a purple-black variety, one that was a saturated red with purple feathering, and a pink-salmon variety that I thought would look suitably dramatic.